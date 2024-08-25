Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 772.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTK

About Playtika

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.