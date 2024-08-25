Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,191 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 721,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $3,602,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOI opened at $12.23 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $538.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

