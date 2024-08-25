Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 5,872 shares.The stock last traded at $31.94 and had previously closed at $32.50.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $722.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 253.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.