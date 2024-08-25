Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 1.5%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.51 and last traded at $40.06. 290,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,269,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

ALAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.41 million. Astera Labs's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $18,666,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,608,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $4,629,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

