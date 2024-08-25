Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.52 and last traded at $40.16. Approximately 361,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,262,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.76.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $127,268,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $33,141,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

