Athena Gold Corporation Sells 500,000 Shares of Nubian Resources Ltd. (CVE:NBR) Stock

Nubian Resources Ltd. (CVE:NBR – Get Free Report) insider Athena Gold Corporation sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$30,000.00.

Athena Gold Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Athena Gold Corporation sold 1,169,666 shares of Nubian Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$70,179.96.

Nubian Resources Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NBR opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$4.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Nubian Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.

About Nubian Resources

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia, Peru, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as ICS Copper Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Nubian Resources Ltd. in February 2011.

