Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 568.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRK opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.