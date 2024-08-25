Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.65

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.65 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 37589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BATRA

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.