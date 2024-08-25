Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.06

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.06 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17), with a volume of 402043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.32 ($0.17).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,310.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

