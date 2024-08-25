Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $26.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of AESI opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 969,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,148,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 60,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,486.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at $140,646,492.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and have sold 25,716 shares worth $513,205. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 204,176 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 47,882 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

