Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.40

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.40 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.87), with a volume of 62873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.20 ($0.86).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of -0.10.

Atrato Onsite Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Atrato Onsite Energy’s payout ratio is -174.22%.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

