ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 2%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 67,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 981,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
ATRenew Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $556.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ATRenew
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
