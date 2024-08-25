ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 2%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 67,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 981,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $556.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

About ATRenew

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 134,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

