Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,683 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,710,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,298,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,745,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,600,000 after buying an additional 193,367 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

