Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,792 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE LYB opened at $98.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.