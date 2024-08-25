Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 8,822 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:FMAY opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.