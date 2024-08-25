Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,097 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.9% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.2% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
Shares of NAPR stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
