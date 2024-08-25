Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,097 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.9% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.2% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.