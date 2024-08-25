Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Snap-on by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,272 shares of company stock valued at $16,438,942. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $283.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.56. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.