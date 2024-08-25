Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,103,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Stock Up 4.6 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $135.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

