Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 2,695 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.