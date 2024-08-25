Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 4,557 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,265,000 after purchasing an additional 681,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 128,148 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.