Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 777 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 828,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000.

UTF opened at $24.47 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

