Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 280,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 691.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 57,664 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 383.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $81.72 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

