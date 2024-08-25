Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $16,207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $14,919,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $4,123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $8,978,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

OBDC stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

