Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $96.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

