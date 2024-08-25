Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $268.55 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.04.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.35.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

