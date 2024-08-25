Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IETC opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.01 million, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

