Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $68.10.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

