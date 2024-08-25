Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dollar General by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $337,150,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DG opened at $123.60 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

