Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,537,000 after acquiring an additional 364,298 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 218,023 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 176,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after buying an additional 170,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.