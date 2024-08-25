Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $217.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.41. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.