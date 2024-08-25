Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:SPYI opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

