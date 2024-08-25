Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,763,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,351,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 53,593 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000.
Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.
