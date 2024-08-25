Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of BST opened at $35.26 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

