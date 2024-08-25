Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $212,209,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after acquiring an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,407 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $182.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.39. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.