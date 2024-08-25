Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,567,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,428,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKHY opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3081 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.