Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,778 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 63,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 947 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 23,970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.1 %

ADSK opened at $255.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.40.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

