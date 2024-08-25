Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 28.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 639.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 61,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.