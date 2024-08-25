Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

