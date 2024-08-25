Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APO opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.18. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

