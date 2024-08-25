Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,627,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 25,909.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $19,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.43.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.30. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

