Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

