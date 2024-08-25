Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $29.05 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.