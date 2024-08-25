Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $29.05 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
