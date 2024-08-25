Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.13% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUC opened at $11.23 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

