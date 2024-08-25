Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.83.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

