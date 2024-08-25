Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 193.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

