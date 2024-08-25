Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $903,000 Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

