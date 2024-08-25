Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM opened at $62.07 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

