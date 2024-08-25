Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 498,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.8% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $163.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.