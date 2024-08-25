Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 359,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

