Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.